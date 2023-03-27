Free Subscription

Business|Marketplace

Redbubble co-founder Martin Hosking named CEO

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 27, 2023< 1 mins read

Martin Hosking has been appointed CEO and MD of the Redbubble Group, effective immediately.

Outgoing CEO Michael Ilczynski resigned to pursue other opportunities in a non-competitive area and will provide assistance to Hosking until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

“While I am disappointed the group has not returned to growth under my leadership, I am proud of the progress we have made towards achieving our strategic objectives,” said Ilczynski.

“I believe the group is positioned for success, with highly-capable executive teams across both marketplaces and a clear focus.”

Hosking co-founded Redbubble and is also its largest shareholder and former CEO. Prior to the recruitment of Ilczynski.

Of Hosking’s appointment, group chair Anne Ward, said he is “best placed” to take over as CEO, as a co-founder, and has “unparalleled knowledge” of the business and its operating environment.

Hosking said the business aims to return to positive cash flow by the end of the calendar year as it continues to make targeted investments in areas that may have potential financial benefits in the near future.

