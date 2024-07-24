Black Pink’s Lisa tapped as newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has tapped K-pop celebrity Lisa Manobal as its newest house ambassador.

The luxury fashion house says Lisa was chosen for her “fearless authenticity” and “bold sartorial choices,” which were recently reflected in LV’s Fashion Week 2024 show in Paris.

Born in Thailand, Lisa has been a member of the Korean girl group Blackpink since 2016. The group has had chart-topping hits that have resonated with millions worldwide. She launched a solo career in 2021 with the debut single “Money”, and, more recently, her latest single “Rockstar” landed on the top 10 of Billboard Global’s charts.

Aside from her music career, Lisa is set to begin her career in acting as she is set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus for its third season.

She has also been rumoured to be dating LVMH Watches CEO Frederic Arnault. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted dating in various locations since 2022.

Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collection, described the K-pop idol as “driven and daring” with achievements that align with the brand’s values.

”I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador,” said Ghesquiere. “She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”