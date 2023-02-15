Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketplace

Apparel sales drive Redbubble revenue in latest half

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 15, 2023< 1 mins read

Online marketplace Redbubble says strong apparel sales across both of its marketplaces delivered a solid result in the first half.

As reported last month, the company’s marketplace revenue (MPR) reached $289.3 million after momentum improved in the second quarter. It was up by 3 per cent year on year and by 5 per cent
on an underlying basis.

Promotional initiatives improved the proportion of revenue from repeat purchases, which increased 47 per cent during the half.

The business’ custom apparel design platform, Teerepublic, delivered double-digit MPR despite what it described as macroeconomic headwinds.

Michael Ilczynski, Redbubble’s CEO, said the business expects market conditions to “remain challenging in the short term”.

“Accordingly, we have narrowed our near-term priorities to focus on those which will assist us to improve our gross profit after paid acquisition margin and accelerate our return to cash flow positive.”

As a result, the group expects this year’s MPR to be well below last year’s due to softening consumer demand.

“Enhancing the Redbubble marketplace’s content quality and search and discovery is a primary focus for the group to ensure customers can find products among 4 billion listings that appeal to their specific interests and needs,” he said.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Retail’s new range: The evolution of merchandise planning
Supply chain
Retail’s new range: The evolution of merchandise planning
Your guide to working out your workforce
Leadership
Your guide to working out your workforce
Louis Vuitton set to raise prices this week as costs climb
Luxury
Louis Vuitton set to raise prices this week as costs climb
Nationwide battery recycling scheme B-cycle launched
Sustainability
Nationwide battery recycling scheme B-cycle launched
Grill’d co-founder quits new role after drug-taking video leaked
HR
Grill’d co-founder quits new role after drug-taking video leaked
Author's latest articles
Kmart underpins strong quarter for Wesfarmers – but inflation fears loom
Hardware
Kmart underpins strong quarter for Wesfarmers – but inflation fears loom
Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO
HR
Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
Pureplay
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January
Sports & adventure
KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half
Financial
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half