Ixiah suspends operations amid economic challenges

Fashion label Ixiah has decided to temporarily close the business, citing economic challenges.

“This decision was not made lightly, as we have explored every possible avenue to continue our operations and serve our clients,” said the company.

“However, despite our best efforts, we have determined that taking a temporary pause is the most prudent course of action given the current economic climate.”

The sustainability-committed company said it hand-picked over 20,000 online orders and served more than 10,000 customers in its store in the last 12 years of operations.

Ixiah has been sold worldwide through agencies in Norway, Poland, Russia, the UK, and Italy.

In March, ethical fashion label Arnsdorf announced its closure.