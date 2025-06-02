From the ground up: Kellogg’s soil strategy and the future of FMCG sourcing

Kellogg’s shows that while 91 per cent of Australians agree children should learn more about soil health, 32 per cent of adults admit they know very little about why it matters. Fewer than 5 per cent of respondents could identify soil critters, minuscule organisms like insects and tardigrades, as key players in maintaining soil ecosystems. To bring this invisible world into focus, Kellogg’s partnered with Archibald Packing Room Prize-winning artist Claus Stangl to cultivate a striking series of four artworks made from real Australian soil. The pieces, which highlight the biodiversity found in healthy soil, aim to engage the public through creativity and curiosity. Alicia Doherty, senior manager of corporate affairs at Kellogg’s Australia and New Zealand, said the artworks are part of the brand’s wider ambition to support sustainable farming and promote awareness at the consumer level. “Through the Cool Soil Initiative, Kellogg’s is helping to support farmers exploring the benefits of innovative farming practices to improve the health of their soil, increase yield, and reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions,” Doherty told Inside Retail. “We’re really excited about partnering with talented artist Claus Stangl and believe the portraits he’s created bring to life the hidden creatures in our soil in a really fun, educational and unique way,” she said in a press release. Shaping the future of FMCG education For retailers, the implications are far-reaching. Poor soil health can destabilise crop yields and threaten supply chain continuity. As climate volatility continues, the retail sector, particularly those reliant on agricultural inputs, will increasingly need to collaborate with producers and suppliers to build resilience at the source. Doherty emphasised that Kellogg’s soil health focus is grounded in both environmental responsibility and long-term business strategy. “Kellogg’s aims to enhance the resilience of farming systems, increase crop yields, and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices in our supply chain,” she said. “For us, it’s about supporting resilience in farming communities while ensuring we deliver foods Australians love – sustainably and responsibly.” Since joining the Cool Soil Initiative in 2020, Kellogg’s has worked alongside companies such as Mars Petcare, Allied Pinnacle and PepsiCo, along with researchers from Charles Sturt University. The program has already delivered tangible benefits to wheat and corn farmers and is expected to scale further. “Looking ahead, we expect to see the partnership continue to grow, reaching more farmers, across more regions in Australia,” said Doherty. Healthy soil vital for product sourcing The Cool Soil Initiative helps farmers test and implement soil management practices that both increase productivity and reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions. These techniques also play a vital role in long-term food security, an increasingly critical issue for retailers operating in volatile global markets. “The science demonstrates that healthier soils with higher organic carbon levels lead to healthier, more resilient crops, which is increasingly important for food security in a changing climate,” she explained. The campaign also speaks to a growing retail trend: experiential education. The artworks, which will be donated to Soil Science Australia for ongoing public engagement, represent a creative touchpoint that links product sourcing, science and consumer values. “Our goal is for Australians to see soil as more than just ‘dirt’ and for them to learn more about the incredible job our farmers are doing to help protect their soil and grow healthy crops for Aussies to enjoy,” Doherty said. “This campaign is one of many we’ve developed over the years to help improve consumer awareness on soil health and the Cool Soil Initiative,” she concluded. For FMCG leaders, Kellogg’s campaign highlights a broader shift in how brands can communicate complex sustainability topics. By leveraging partnerships, storytelling and cross-sector collaboration, retail brands can help consumers make more informed choices while ensuring the supply chain is equipped to deliver on them.