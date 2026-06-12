Wendy’s confirms entry into Victoria with first Australian drive-thru

American fast-food giant Wendy’s is continuing its national rollout across Australia, with the opening date and location of its first restaurant in Victoria confirmed.

The drive-through restaurant will be the first of its kind for Wendy’s in Australia; it will be opened on Assembly Drive, Dandenong South, on June 24. Billed as a “fresh approach” to drive-through restaurants, Wendy’s said it will include a new, fast-delivery format, with inside seating for up to 74 customers.

The opening comes shortly after the company entered Queensland with its Gold Coast site, which brought the strongest opening-week sales performance in Wendy’s history globally.

“The category has spent decades training customers to shout into a speaker box and hope someone gets the order right,” Corina Black, chief marketing officer, Wendy’s ANZ, said.

“Wendy’s is doing things differently. We’re putting customers back at the centre of the experience from the moment they arrive. It’s a more human approach to service, designed to feel more personal, more accurate, and more welcoming.”

Around 100 jobs are expected to be created from the Victorian expansion, Wendy’s said, with recruitment underway. Going forward, the company plans to open 200 restaurants across the country within the next decade.

Wendy’s Australian franchise partner, Flynn Group, said it sees “strong potential” in Victoria.

“Dandenong South is an important milestone for Wendy’s in Australia and the first step in our Victorian growth plans,” its president, Richard Wallis, added.

“[We] are excited to invest in a restaurant format that brings something genuinely different to customers while creating jobs in the local community.”