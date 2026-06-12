BusinessStrategy

Kings Domain Melbourne’s Aaron Chan on scaling a brand globally

A man holding up a product from Kings Domain Melbourne.
“What sets Kings Domain Melbourne apart is that it was born in the barbershop – not a boardroom.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Men’s grooming has become one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty. According to Grand View Research, the US sector was worth $47 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow 8.3 per cent through to 2030. Australian-born Kings Domain Melbourne is one such player looking to capitalise on that opportunity, having built its reputation through a network of barbershops before expanding into retail. Here, co-founder Aaron Chan talks about the brand’s origins, the evolution of men’s grooming,

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