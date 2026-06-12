BusinessStrategy

The tiger leaves the den: Why Asics is setting Onitsuka Tiger free

Onitsuka Tiger
Onitsuka Tiger operations will also be carved out and consolidated under the new entity. (Source: Onitsuka Tiger)
By Tong Van
For tourists landing in Tokyo and Osaka, the itinerary has acquired a new fixture – a stop at an Onitsuka Tiger store for a pair of Mexico 66 sneakers, the slim, side-striped silhouette made famous by Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.   The ritual has become so entrenched that Asics credited inbound visitors as the main driver of a 22 per cent jump in its Japan sales in the first quarter of this year. Now the brand they queue for is getting a company of its own. Earlier this week, the Asics

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