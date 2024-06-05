BusinessMarketing

Ampol unveils brand positioning campaign A to Anywhere

By Inside Franchise Business

Fuel and convenience retailer Ampol has unveiled its new ad campaign which aims to broaden the position of the business in the market.

Its ‘A to Anywhere’ campaign positions Ampol as being greater than the sum of its parts: fuel, convenience, electric vehicle charging or energy.

The creative is underpinned by Ampol’s diverse portfolio of products and services.

The retailer is the largest Boost Juice franchisee, and it is trialling the operation of Hungry Jack’s restaurants.

Ampol chief brand officer Jenny O’Regan said “Evolving Ampol from a single product association to an overarching mobility energy business that encompasses a wide range of customer needs is the next step of our brand journey.”

