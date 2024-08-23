BusinessSports & adventure

The Olympic opportunity: How brands can sustain their momentum beyond the Games

By Nick Gray
There is no doubt that the Olympic Games are always a global phenomenon that transcends sport competitions. There is no greater time or opportunity to tap into the excitement and connection it brings to a nation, regardless of age, colour or religion. The Games possess the power to unite nations, inspire individuals, and leave a lasting impact on people’s emotions and the retail sector. This article delves into the psychological effects of the Olympics, explores how they influence consumer beh

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay