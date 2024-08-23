Munro Footwear Group acquires specialty kidswear retailer The Trybe

Munro Footwear Group has bought specialty retailer The Trybe from The Accent Group, marking its 10th acquisition in 10 years.

The Trybe has 16 stores and offers kids’ shoes from global brands such as Nike and Asics, as well as other popular on-trend and utility brands.

“Having founded the brand in 2019 initially online and then opening stores, we are pleased that the business has found a new home at Munro Footwear Group for its the next phase of development,” Liam Robson, GM of trend division at Accent Group.

MFG’s brands portfolio offering kids products include Williams and Mathers and Bobux.

“We’ve been looking for a year-round vehicle to complement our back-to-school program, and we believe The Trybe provides that – along with access to the best-branded sneakers in the world,” said Marcus Bartlett, MFG’s co-CEO.

The full handover will take place by the end of October.

MFG offered all The Tribe retail staff and some office workers employment opportunities.