Featured PostOpenings & closings

Mecca unveils biggest store in WA

(Source: Mecca/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Cosmetics retailer Mecca has opened the revamped 555sqm Carousel store in Cannington, marking its biggest location in Western Australia.

The store rounded out a five-year expansion initiative to provide the services, brands and experiences customers are looking for, The West Australian reported.

Since 2019, Mecca has expanded its presence in Western Australia with the redevelopment of its Karrinyup, Subiaco, Booragoon and Carousel stores, which paved the way for the entry of 60 additional beauty brands into the state.

Sophie Wood, Mecca GM of retail, hinted at the opening of more stores in the state but did not disclose specific timelines and locations.

“We are always on the look out for new opportunities in terms of property to expand the portfolio,” Wood told The West Australian.

Currently, Mecca has more than 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand along with an online store.

