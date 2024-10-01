Collins Foods names Xavier Simonet as its MD, CEO

Collins Foods has appointed Xavier Simonet as MD and CEO, effective November 4.

Simonet is currently CEO of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), a position he assumed in April 2021.

Prior to that, Simonet was group CEO and MD of KMD Brands after being CEO and MD of Kathmandu.

He also held the CEO role at Radley London and group GM international at DBApparel in France.

He was also a previous international director at Seafolly in Australia.

“Following a comprehensive global search process, the board is delighted to have secured a managing director and CEO of Xavier’s capabilities, experience and respect in the market,” said Robert Kaye, chair of Collins Foods.

“His track record reflects his capability to successfully grow international brands and businesses while working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders.”

Simonet takes over the role from interim CEO Kevin Perkins who stepped in when Drew O’Malley left the company in July for family reasons.