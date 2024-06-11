Collins Foods MD and CEO Drew O’Malley resigns

Collins Foods MD and CEO Drew O’Malley will leave the company effective next month.

O’Malley was granted an extended leave of absence in February to support his wife, Jola, during her treatment for a serious illness. Jola passed away in April, prompting O’Malley to resign to focus on his family.

Former CEO Kevin Perkins will assume the role of interim MD and CEO while the board searches both locally and internationally for a permanent replacement.

Robert Kaye, chairman of Collins Foods, expressed his condolences to O’Malley and thanked him for his contributions to the business.

“Drew led the business through the unprecedented Covid pandemic and has consistently delivered strong financial results as CEO,” he continued.

Kaye said that O’Malley’s seven-year tenure had overseen significant operational expansion in Australia and Europe, driving strong growth in shareholder returns.

“On behalf of the board and the entire Collins Foods team, we wish Drew all the best with his family and future endeavours,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Perkins has served as a non-executive director of the company since retiring as CEO in 2014.

He has more than 40 years of experience with Collins Foods and is currently the company’s largest shareholder, accounting for 6.16 per cent of its issued capital.

Collins Foods operates as a KFC franchisee in Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. In Australia it also operates Taco Bell stores.