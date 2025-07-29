Sir Michael Hill dies following battle with cancer

Founder and non-executive director of Michael Hill jewellery, Sir Michael Hill, has died at the age of 86.

In April, Hill stepped down from his role on the company’s board to undergo treatment for his cancer.

After learning he would not be able to pursue a career as a violinist at the age of 17, Hill spent 20 years working at his uncle’s jewellery store.

He opened his first Michael Hill store in Whangarei in 1979, at 40, and had 306 stores across New Zealand, Australia and Canada by 2020.

“To every endeavour he pursued, Michael brought a deep sense of purpose, an enduring curiosity, open-mindedness and creativity that challenged all of us to embrace ever more lofty goals and be unconstrained in our thinking – a legacy that will continue to inspire us,” says Rob Fyfe, chairman of Michael Hill.

Hill’s love for music led him to found the Michael Hill International Violin Competition, one of the world’s most prestigious violin competitions.

He also created The Hills golf course in New Zealand’s Arrowtown and published several business books.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Sir Michael in a post on X, saying his “aspiration, grit and determination to succeed not only built a globally recognised brand, but also inspired generations of Kiwi entrepreneurs to dream big.”

A private memorial will be held in Arrowtown to honour Hill’s life and work.