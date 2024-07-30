Shop Small campaign rewards small-business owners and shoppers alike

American Express will launch its annual Shop Small campaign anew this August. Now in its 12th year in Australia, the month-long campaign celebrates the important contribution that small businesses make to Australia’s economy and encourages consumers to support them.

This year marks the first time the campaign will run in August instead of November. The decision follows feedback from the small-business sector that the winter months are when many operators need the most support.

How it works

American Express will hold a special Shop Small Long Weekend from Thursday 1 August until Sunday 4 August. During this period, American Express Card Members who shop at Amex-accepting small businesses will earn five bonus points for every $1 spent, up to 1,000 points.

Meanwhile, participating businesses have the chance to win one of 10 cash prizes worth $10,000 each. All eligible businesses are automatically entered into the prize pool each time an American Express Card Member spends with them during the month.

SMEs: the hard-working “backbone” of Australian communities

The launch of Shop Small comes as American Express and the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) release the findings of their latest Small Retail Index. According to the Index, 46 per cent of small retail operators work more than 50 hours per week. Moreover, a shocking 22 per cent admit to working more than 60 hours per week. That is around 1.5 times the national 38-hour weekly average for full-time workers.

“Small-business owners are often the great connectors of Australian communities,” said Robert Tedesco, American Express Vice President of Global Merchant Services Australia.

“They’re not just the backbone of our communities, but our economy too, providing about 42 per cent of private sector employment and generating one third ($500 billion) of Australia’s GDP.”

“American Express is proud to continue backing these small business operators through initiatives like Shop Small so that small businesses can not only survive but thrive into the future as the heart of our local communities.”

Supporting SMEs amid seasonal slumps and economic uncertainty

Paul Zahra, ARA Chief Executive Officer, added that Australia’s small retailers need support more than ever before.

“Small retailers are currently facing immense pressures – from increased costs of doing business, to the consumer spending slowdown due to cost of living pressures,” he said.

“Our latest ARA & American Express Small Retail Index found that a third (33 per cent) often take on more work than they plan to, with another 30 per cent saying they have never been more stressed. With the winter period often being one of the slowest periods in national retail trade, initiatives like the American Express Shop Small program help make a difference by encouraging new and existing customers through the doors of our retailers.”

Between 2013 and 2023, American Express provided $24 million to Card Members through Shop Small offers and more than two billion points.



“With Amex Card Members spending 2.7 times more on average with small businesses than Non-Card Members, and with more small businesses accepting American Express than ever before, we’re rallying our Card Members to lend their support by making shopping at small businesses a priority,” Tedesco concluded.

This story was originally published on Inside Small Business.