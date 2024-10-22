Upcoming Spring Farm Village now 70 per cent leased

With development approval granted by the Kingborough Council, Tipalea Partners says its $45 million Spring Farm Village project in Kingston, Tasmania, should be open for trading in 2026.

“Spring Farm Village is set to redefine everyday convenience in Kingston, and we are eager to appoint a builder and get construction underway,” said Scott Spanton, Tipalea Partners CEO.

The 7500sqm centre is already 70 per cent pre-leased, with Coles as the anchor tenant and Chemist Warehouse set to open its first superstore in the region.

Other tenants include Studio 7 Hair, Lefa Nails and Beauty, and a bakery.

Aside from retail stores, Spring Farm Village will also have electric vehicle charging stations, a weather station, free Wi-Fi, wireless charging stations, and 350 car parks.

Tipalea Partners targets to open Spring Farm Village to the public in early 2026.