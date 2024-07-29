Woolworths Group’s supermarkets MD resigns

Woolworths Group said that Natalie Davis has resigned as MD of its supermarket division, effective at the end of September.

Davis is leaving to pursue an opportunity at Ramsay Health Care after serving Woolworths for more than nine years.

“Natalie has played a key role in the transformation of Woolworths Group and Woolworths Supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand,” said Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group CEO.

“For the last four years as managing director [of] Woolworths Supermarkets, Natalie has been a very purposeful leader and championed a number of initiatives that are key to our future but her single biggest achievement has been the immense care she has shown for our team.”

The company has already commenced a search for Davis’ successor.

Following Davis’ departure, chief commercial officer of Australian food Paul Harker and director of Woolworths stores Jeanette Fenske will report to incoming group CEO Amanda Bardwell on an interim basis.