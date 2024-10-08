Cosette cleared after Fair Trading probe into fake designer goods

Cosette has been cleared from allegations it was selling fake luxury goods following a year-long investigation by NSW Fair Trading.

The luxury bags and accessories retailer said the allegations stemmed from third-party authenticators who provided customers with misleading services.

Cosette said it successfully defended the cases at the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT), which claimed the authenticators have “no evidence of specific qualifications, skills, or knowledge”.

The NCAT added that these authenticators are not recognised by luxury brands, putting a question on the quality of service they provide.

Corsette emphasised that it offers genuine luxury handbags and accessories from various brands, including Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Bottega Veneta.

The company claims it is able to offer these items at a cheaper rate due to parallel importing directly from European retailers and suppliers, primarily from Italy.

Moreover, some of these products may have come from overstock but were never used.