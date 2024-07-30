How a cute mascot turned Thai bakery chain Butterbear into a phenomenon

land’s popular coffee chain Coffee Bean by Dao Group and Skinnylicious brand. The brand specialises in nostalgic treats like doughnuts and cookies. Despite being a relatively new player in the market, Butterbear’s mascot Nong Noey has skyrocketed the brand to fame, particularly on social media. The early days When Butterbear first launched last year, Nong Noey donned a simple white apron and tirelessly interacted with mall-goers, often dancing to attract attention. Initially, the bear’s efforts went largely unnoticed. However, everything changed earlier this year when a video of Nong Noey dancing went viral on Douyin, amassing more than 16 million views and 5 million likes. This sudden burst of popularity drew Chinese fans to Thailand, eager to meet and take photos with the adorable mascot. Every weekend, the EmSphere shopping mall in Bangkok transforms into a haven for Butterbear enthusiasts. Tourists from near and far gather to watch Nong Noey’s enchanting dance performances and queue for a chance to snap a photo with her. Some fans even start lining up for the weekly Meet & Greet events as early as 4:30 am to secure their spot for the photo sessions that begin at 2 pm. Butterbear is now expanding its merchandise lineup, featuring Nong Noey-branded items like t-shirts, backpacks, and stickers to drive sales and delight fans. In an interview with local press, the owner said Butterbear keychains, which were initially planned for three-month sales, were sold out within a week. She also added there will be 30 more SKUs of Butterbear merchandise to cater to the brand’s increasing fans, including mystery boxes and large dolls. Recognition and impact The brand introduced a music video of Nong Noey a month ago, which has already drawn more than 6 million views on YouTube. The character has also appeared on national television and entertainment shows. Nong Noey is no longer just a mascot but an idol with human characteristics. Initially gaining recognition from Chinese fans, the character now has a solid fan base within its home market and internationally, including Vietnam and the Philippines. Butterbear’s popularity has led to exciting collaborations with high-end fashion brands, including Gucci and Thailand’s designer brand Pipatchara. Recently, the bear was invited by Gucci to visit one of its exhibitions. Recognising Butterbear’s appeal, Thailand’s tourism authorities have chosen the mascot as a new presenter for Thai tourism. According to Bangkok Post, the promotional campaign with Butterbear is set to last for three to six months, starting in August. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to reach 20 per cent of Butterbear’s fanbase, both domestically and internationally, by showcasing the bear at famous tourist spots and cultural activities. Plans include filming Nong Noey at famous tourist spots indulging in shopping and dining and visiting the Temple of Dawn and Song Wat. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently spoke about the charming mascot on social media, describing it as an example of how creating interesting stories around products adds value and makes them unique. “Butterbear is a great example of using mascots to convey Thai culture to the international stage,” Thavisin said. “Like Miffy or Labubu, this cute and unique mascot not only brings joy to onlookers but also promotes tourism and the country’s economy.” Marketing phenomenon The story of Butterbear underscores the importance of capturing the emotional and cultural zeitgeist through creative storytelling. As brands look for ways to stand out, leveraging the power of beloved mascots can create a deep connection with audiences. “In a world filled with nostalgia and angst around AI advancements and AI synthetic, it’s magical to see mascots making a comeback,” said Jas Tang, an experienced brand strategy consultant. “Not every retailer needs to create a mascot – it’s been done by now, and again by Butterbear.” Tang said retailers can learn from Butterbear’s success in tapping into a macro cultural shift, whether it’s planned or accidental. The world has seen a global cultural shift from focusing on responsibility and tackling serious issues to embracing the safety of nostalgia, playfulness, fun, and positive escapism within a matter of years. “Adult Lego, Barbies, vinyl records and humorous TikTok snippets, all are part of this trend,” she said. “This shift comes in response to our unpredictable economy, tricky geopolitics, wars globally, fear of AI and the continuous failure to address global warming. Increasingly, people have become so tired and powerless. Essentially, Butterbear is one of the latest examples of our culture again escaping to some light-hearted fun.” Another vitally important factor is the dynamic design of modern-day mascots that clearly convey the character’s personality. “Static Hello Kitty doesn’t cut it today when AI, despite being controversial, can offer so much dynamism and characters ‘out of nothing’. If retailers want a character or human to embody them, rather than seeking multiple endorsements, think about building more depth to its representing characters instead,” she said. “Butterbear excels at collaborations. Butterbear is never alone. It is like a well-connected person who uses different opportunities to connect, have fun, while making money, and create. Doesn’t this sound like today’s younger generation?”