gn in April 2020, generating over $3 million in sales for participating brands, according to Poulson. The business partners are now drawing on their collective experience working with high-end brands like Louis Vuitton (Atkinson) and running their own brand (Poulson, who co-founded the designer brand Morrison) to help Australian brand founders expand into new markets. Atkinson and Poulson sat down with Inside Retail to discuss the inspiration behind the launch of WeWearAustralian, its evolution into a physical retail flagship and their plans for conquering the US retail market. Evolving into an omnichannel retail strategy As Atkinson and Poulson told Inside Retail, they launched WeWearAustralian as a social media campaign in April 2020 to encourage shoppers to support homegrown Australian brands and designers, many of whom were struggling to stay afloat with stores closed and wholesale orders canceled due to Covid-19. “It was originally an industry goodwill project, if you will. Essentially, we just picked up the phone and started calling other brands to see what they were doing and how they were navigating Covid-19,” Poulson recalled. “This ended up culminating in a weekly Zoom call with roughly 300 people. In the end, it came down to the fact that brands had way too much stock on their hands and needed to clear it. We came up with this concept of collaborating with one another through this campaign, #WeWearAustralian, which everyone posted about on the same day at the same time. It ended up reaching 20 million people on the first day, and it was probably one of the most powerful things that had been done in Australian fashion.” Based on the success of the digital campaign, Atkinson and Poulson decided to test the physical retail waters of the US market with some temporary shops. Fast-forward to February 2025, when WeWearAustralian debuted in the US market with a three-day pop-up shop in the West Village, followed up by another pop-up shop hosted at Soho House New York in September. Atkinson disclosed that both pop-ups brought in approximately US$100,000 ($150,300) in turnover, proving that a more permanent location needed to be set up. From September 2025 to January 2026, Atkinson and Poulson worked on the business model for WeWearAustralian, which primarily operates on a third-party logistics model, importing goods at a cost-based price to cut down on taxes and duties for Australian brands. From there, they pitched the business model to investors to raise capital for the company and onboarded 26 brands for a 12-month contract. Next, the WeWearAustralian co-founders curated the product assortment and range planning for all 26 brands, found and signed a five-year lease for a prime location in Manhattan’s Soho neighbourhood and worked on designing the space. In April 2026, the duo and their team concurrently launched a dedicated e-commerce website and the brand’s first US physical flagship store at 69 Mercer Street. Selecting the brands to be stocked at WeWearAustralian Poulson recalled that within 24 hours of sending out an email to several hundred Australian brands about their interest in working with WeWearAustralian, 86 brands registered their interest, and the number quickly rose in the following days. Today, the store stocks 36 brands that provide a curated mix of SKUs between fashion, beauty, art and home furnishings and decor. Atkinson, as the brand’s creative director, is highly selective about which brands are featured in the flagship store and the website. “We look at what’s in the market here, look at the gaps that need to be filled, and then look at things that are intrinsically Australian and have that red thread of skilled craftsmanship through them. Our business model is very much of the opinion that we’re here to educate the consumers, not just sell to them,” Atkinson told Inside Retail. “So with all of our brands, we really dive right into the nitty-gritty of who they are, what’s in their DNA and what their purpose is. I choose the brands specifically so that nobody competes with each other. Every brand is very complementary, and they own their share of the market. Whether the brand offers event dressing options or they offer the best for everyday casual wear, each brand holds its own.” WeWearAustralian carries a mix of high-end and more mid-tier designers, ranging from luxury brands like the ready-to-wear fashion label Leo Lin and high-end luggage brand July to more niche brands like Wah-Wah Australia, an edgier knitwear label. For the holiday season, WeWearAustralian launched a curated selection of brands, dubbed The Travel Edit, for New York locals and tourists alike to find Australian-based goods to give as gifts for themselves and for loved ones. “We were thinking about how to talk to New Yorkers in a native way. Essentially, maybe 90 per cent of New Yorkers aren’t actually born and raised here, right? Everybody comes to New York because it’s the city of opportunity. We wanted to put together this amazing travel edit of our brands that New Yorkers could travel home with, whether home is Australia or Chicago or wherever else, with these beautiful Australian goods,” said Atkinson. How WeWearAustralian is thriving in the hypercompetitive American retail market Within WeWearAustralian’s first year in business in the US market, Poulson projected an estimated revenue between US$3 million and US$4 million ($4.5 million and $6 million). That’s not too shabby considering that until recently, the brand had invested virtually nothing into paid advertisements, working primarily off of word-of-mouth feedback about the brand, user-generated content about the store on social media and organic foot traffic from being in a prime retail location. Poulson attributes the success of the store and the e-commerce site to a mixture of exceptional in-store customer service, a heavily curated mix of brands and the brand’s strategic operational model. “Our online portal has not only the rearview mirror view of periods like the last seven days, the last 30 days and the last six months, but it also has a planning component so that you can estimate future sales based on stock drops,” said Poulson. He also noted that because of each brand’s limited stock count, with the apparel brands offering a few sizes of each SKU, this incentivises the customer to buy the item right away, knowing it may not be there the next time. In a particularly difficult era for international retailers, with supply chain shifts and tariff rulings changing frequently, WeWearAustralian has created a system that enables Australian brands and customers to more easily sell and purchase products without any surprise fees. “We’ve almost proven why WeWearAustralian is so relevant in the market because we’ve taken the hard work off the customer. We’ve landed the goods; we set the pricing structure to incorporate all the duties, tariffs and such, then created a beautiful space for shoppers to talk to our educated salespeople about the product while they try it on. We’ve actually got a really low return rate of approximately eight per cent, which is unheard of in the US. The US has such a high return mentality – people will buy in knowing that they can return. Education does the heavy lifting for us in-store and is where the point of difference lies,” said Atkinson. What’s next for WeWearAustralian Now that the brand has gotten past the learning curve of its first few months on the US market, Poulson is secure in its growth trajectory. Atkinson disclosed that over the next four to five years, WeWearAustralian plans to open five more stores across the country, potentially opening two more stores on the East Coast, before entering cities like Miami and Dallas. The duo is also eager to expand WeWearAustralian’s presence in other parts of the world in the future. “We are looking to duplicate this model in other countries, like the UK, certain parts of Europe, Asia and the UAE. We’ve already had some discussions about that, but currently it’s too big for us at this time to look at. That being said, we do have some great investors on the table with us so far,” said Poulson. Ultimately, one of the major goals for WeWearAustralian is to create a better, fresher version of the traditional department store model, which has become less relevant due to an inefficient replenishment model and a poor shopping experience for the consumer. “The department store 2.0 is the space where I really would like the company to live in… For someone to get off their couch and walk into a store these days, it’s because they’re looking for an experience, which we offer with a really beautiful, high-touchpoint scenario,” said Poulson. “Eventually, I would really love to have more than five stores across the US and offer a much bigger online offering of about 400 to 500 brands online. I want to model it where each store is very boutique and particular to that market, and the online store is the aggregator for product play,” he concluded. Further reading: How Aussie fashion brand Silk Laundry aims to double its US business