sales, which include sales at franchised stores, dropped 11.9 per cent to RMB369.8 million. Same-store sales across the network fell 13.4 per cent. In the second quarter, that figure was minus 17.8 per cent. “While we’re only a few months into our turnaround, we are moving quickly to act on core product enhancement, new product innovations, and customer engagements, and we have seen a positive response,” said chief executive John Cheung, who took the job in June. The subsidy hangover Much of the damage goes back to 2025. Last year, China’s food-delivery platforms spent heavily on subsidies as they fought each other for market share. Coffee chains rode the wave of cheap orders. This year the platforms have pulled back, so every chain is now being measured against an inflated base. Tims China said revenue from its company-run stores fell 16.9 per cent to RMB235.0 million. It blamed weaker same-store sales, the loss of last year’s generous platform subsidies and, to a lesser degree, store closures. Delivery orders fell 8.7 per cent to 6.3 million. Tims is not alone in this. Luckin Coffee, China’s largest chain, reported an 11.1 per cent fall in same-store sales at its self-operated stores for the same quarter, which it also put down to last year’s subsidy-fuelled comparison. The difference is what happened next. As subsidies faded and more customers picked up their orders in store, Luckin’s delivery expenses fell 38.1 per cent and its store-level operating margin rose to 23.3 per cent. Tims went the other way. Although Tims China’s delivery costs also fell, by 10.6 per cent, they increased as a proportion of company-store revenue, from 13.2 per cent to 14.2 per cent. Luckin ended September with 38,909 stores, nearly 39 times Tims China’s 1006. When platform money dries up, a chain that large can absorb the change and still grow revenue, which Luckin did, by 17 per cent. A chain of 1000 stores has to pay to keep customers ordering. Members, but not yet regulars Tims China now has 38.2 million registered loyalty members, up 37 per cent in a year. That is roughly 38,000 members for every store. Yet system sales fell almost 12 per cent over the same period. Signing people up is cheap. Getting them to come back is not. Cheung seems to accept this. One of his stated priorities is “turning membership from underleveraged assets to growth drivers”. Marketing spending rose 28.7 per cent to RMB20.4 million, lifting it to 6.9 per cent of revenue from 4.4 per cent. His other priorities will sound familiar to anyone who has followed a restaurant turnaround: better core products, more sales across different times of day, tighter store economics, fixing weak locations and more discipline on where new stores go. He credited the September lift in transactions to “strong daypart management, especially robust momentum during breakfast”. What comes next While same-store sales are falling less steeply, store margins have improved for two quarters in a row, and rent is coming down. Those are the first things any turnaround has to fix. But the business is smaller than it was a year ago, it loses money at every level above the shop counter, and it relies on its brand owner to fund day-to-day operations. The market is not getting easier either. China’s three-year coffee price war may be cooling, but Luckin added more than 2500 net new stores in the third quarter alone, and Starbucks China, now majority-owned by private equity firm Boyu Capital, has set itself a target of 20,000 stores. “Although the operating environment still remains challenging, we believe we are on a good start to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand in China, and transform the business to sustainable, long-term growth,” Cheung said. Further reading: What Tims China’s Q2 says about coffee at scale in China.