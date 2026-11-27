Heytea has opened its first Australian Bake Lab+ store in Chatswood, Sydney, introducing a new retail concept that expands its offering beyond made-to-order tea beverages.

The store, located at 420 Victoria Avenue, spans 270sqm across two levels and features an open bakery, four varieties of sourdough croissant egg tarts, tea-based ice creams and Heytea’s signature drinks.

The opening marks another step in the brand’s Australian expansion following its first Melbourne store in October 2023. Heytea now operates 15 stores across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as of November this year.

“For us, Bake Lab+ is about more than adding pastries to the menu. We want to explore how tea can become part of a broader everyday food and beverage experience, bringing freshly baked products, tea-based desserts and our signature drinks together in one space,” said Cheng Hao, VP of communications and public relations at Heytea.

“Australia is a key market in Heytea’s global expansion, and we’re confident in its long-term potential.”

According to Hao, the company plans to open more stores across Australia over the next three years, strengthening its local network and bringing more of its products and experiences to Australian consumers.

The launch follows Heytea’s development of Lab concepts in international markets, including Shanghai, Toronto, Bangkok and London.

Founded in 2012, Heytea has developed several retail formats, including Heytea Lab, Heytea Bar and Heytea Craft, as it expands its presence across international markets.