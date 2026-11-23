Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has appointed former Guzman y Gomez marketing chief Lara Thom as its new group chief marketing officer.

Thom will drive marketing strategy across the group’s 12 markets and will focus on strengthening the Domino’s brand, delivering compelling value for customers and driving sustainable, profitable growth for franchisees.

Thom was global chief marketing officer at GYG for nine years, overseeing brand, digital marketing, loyalty, customer growth, menu innovation and franchise marketing.

During her tenure, GYG grew Australian network sales from approximately $166 million to $1.2 billion, expanded internationally and completed its ASX listing in 2024.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises group CEO and MD Andrew Gregory said Thom’s appointment would strengthen the group’s focus on customers and profitable growth for franchisees.

Thom brings QSR and brand-building experience

“Lara is an outstanding marketer with deep QSR experience and a strong track record of building brands around what customers want,” Gregory said.

“She understands the importance of great value, great products and making it easy for customers to choose you more often. I’m delighted to welcome Lara as we continue to strengthen the Domino’s brand and deliver sustainable, profitable growth across our markets.”

Thom steps into the role previously held by Andre Ten Wolde, who recently left the business after 21 years serving as CEO Benelux, CEO Europe and, most recently, group CMO.

Dewald du Plooy, who joined the business in April 2026, continues as Domino’s Australia and New Zealand chief marketing officer.

Both Thom and du Plooy will report to Domino’s group CEO and managing director Andrew Gregory, B&T reports.

A seasoned McDonald’s executive, Gregory was appointed early 2026 but didn’t take up the role until August.

Further leadership changes at Domino’s saw Merrill Pereyra exit the group after leading the ANZ business for less than a year.