BusinessStrategy

The rise and rise of subscription boxes shows the market is ripe for growth

Supplied: Good Pair Days.
By Norrelle Goldring
The FMCG subscription box market in Australia has shown strong growth over the past few years, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and personalisation, the continued rise of e-commerce, and sustainable practices. As of this year, the Australian FMCG subscription box market is valued at about $500 million annually, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8-10 per cent over the next few years.  From a global standpoint, Australia is a moderate adopter of FMCG subscriptio

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay