Mecca expands fragrance bottle recycling program with TerraCycle

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Australian cosmetics retailer Mecca has expanded its nationwide in-store beauty waste recycling program with TerraCycle to include glass fragrance bottles. 

Since 2019, Mecca consumers have been able to recycle empty cosmetic, haircare, and skincare packaging of any brand through the Mecca Beauty Product Free Recycling Program. Now, they may also recycle empty glass perfume and fragrance bottles.  

According to the brand, scent aficionados can recycle their empties in TerraCycle collection containers at Mecca stores across the country. Fragrance bottles, unlike full glass bottles, are not accepted for curbside recycling in Australia due to their complicated composition. 

“We’re always working to reduce our impact on the environment and we know our customers are too,” said Sophie Wood, Mecca’s GM of Retail. 

“Over the past four years, our customers have really taken to TerraCycle, often coming in with bags full of their favourite beauty empties to recycle, so we’re sure they’re going to love that they can now add fragrance to the mix.”

Since the recycling program’s launch in October 2019, Mecca customers in Australia and New Zealand have dropped off more than a million difficult-to-recycle beauty containers for recycling, diverting them from landfills. 

