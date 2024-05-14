BusinessFinancial

Retailers are wasting their digital ad spend – here’s how

(Source: Bigstock)
By Celene Ignacio

Wasted digital advertising spending reached $97.1 million in the first quarter, according to Next&Co’s quarterly Digital Media Wastage report.

Based on 33 audited companies, Next&Co found that the retail sector had the highest amount wasted on digital advertising at $28.1 million.

Although the figures are 3.85 per cent lower than the previous corresponding period, Next&Co emphasised that the data shows brands are still wasting a significant amount on digital advertising.

The finance sector came in second, wasting $26.2 million, followed by insurance at $12.6 million.

“Wasted advertising dollars have a flow-on effect across the business, affecting everything from
day-to-day operations to recruitment, production and more,” said John Vlasakakis, Next&Co co-founder.

“Brands could improve their overall budget and costs by investing in better understanding their digital advertising platforms and audiences.”

Meanwhile, across digital platforms, wasted digital advertising on Facebook and Instagram stood at $49.5 million.

Moreover, $38.8 million was wasted on Google, while $6.8 million was wasted on LinkedIn
and $1.9 million on Bing.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sustainability IR Pro

Zalora targets sustainability as fashion brands come under the microscope

Anil Prabha
What a new AFL stadium might mean for Tasmanian retail. Bigstock
Sports & adventure IR Pro

What would a $715 million AFL stadium mean for Tasmanian retail?

Aron Lewin
Marketing IR Pro

Motherhood isn’t glossy perfection, so stop marketing like it is

Chelsea Healey
Retail appointments of the week. Image supplied
Workforce

Toys R Us CEO Louis Mittoni steps back, replacement sought

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Should consumers be wary of Shein's new sustainability initiative? (Source: Greenpeace Germany)
Sustainability IR Pro

Why Shein’s new sustainability campaign might perpetuate overproduction

Aron Lewin