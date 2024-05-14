BusinessSustainability

Two Country Road stores earn six-star green ratings

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Country Road‘s Highpoint and Ballarat stores have secured a six-star Green Star Interiors rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, the first fashion retail shops to receive the rating.

The company boasts that its existing store elements were carefully repurposed to reduce waste, and new fixtures incorporated recycled yoghurt containers, carpet crafted using recycled fishing nets, and recycled paper wall cladding.

In addition, ocean plastic was used for fitting room hooks, while recycled plastic was used for the fixtures and tables.

Moreover, the kitchen bench tops were made from damaged Country Road Demm Mugs and marble waste.

“In 2019, Country Road set itself and Australia’s fashion retail industry an ambitious benchmark for the design of healthy and environmentally responsible stores by achieving the nation’s first five-star Green Star Interiors certified store,” said Davina Rooney, CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia.

“Now Country Road has gone above and beyond this achievement by securing six-star Green Star certifications for the High Point and Ballarat stores. Not only is this a first for the fashion retail sector, but it’s also a trailblazing example of world leadership from a company reaching new heights of environmentally conscious stores.”

