Failed retailer C de C Shoes caught underpaying staff

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick

The Fair Work Ombudsman has secured $86,674 in penalties and back-pay orders in court against the former operators of a Sydney shoe retailer C de C Shoes.

The penalties are a direct result of the company’s failure to comply with a compliance notice ordering the calculation and back-payment of entitlements to a retail worker at the C de C Shoes stores between November 2019 and June 2021.

Winton Jacob International Pty Ltd, the company that traded as ‘C de C Shoes’, has to pay a $60,000 penalty, and the company’s sole director, Winton Guo has to pay $11,500.

As well as the penalties, The Federal Circuit and Family Court has ordered the retailer to back-pay the worker $15,174, plus interest and superannuation.

“When compliance notices are not followed, we will continue to take legal action to protect employees. Employers who fail to act on these notices risk substantial penalties and back-pay orders,” said Anna Booth, Fair Work Ombudsman.

