Meet Secondlifeasia, a Malaysian start-up bringing the circular economy to tech

tion for innovation and eco-consciousness in the repair sector. With a network of 35 outlets across Malaysia, the company provides genuine spare parts and repair services for a diverse range of smart devices, including Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets. As an Independent Repair Provider (IRP) certified by Apple and a Realme authorised service centre, the company has earned the trust of consumers and industry giants alike. Trailblazing a new path Armed with an initial investment of US$250,000 and a joint venture with Appidea, the company is poised to introduce its revolutionary approach to repair culture in new markets. At the heart of the company’s ethos lies a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship. With an innovative AI technology called Sandy AI, the company’s in-house device protection plan, Guard Genius, offers tailored protection plans aimed at extending the lifespan of smartphones and reducing e-waste. By integrating maintenance and protection services into a holistic ecosystem, the brand is rewriting the rules of smartphone repair, one repair at a time. As the company sets its sights on establishing three brick-and-mortar outlets in Thailand by the end of 2024, it remains steadfast in its mission to promote sustainability and responsible consumption. With an impressive track record of 424 per cent year-on-year growth and projections of reaching an annual revenue of RM 7.0 million (US$1.48 million), the company is poised to lead the charge in the fight against digital e-waste. In an exclusive interview with Inside Retail, CEO Jerome Teh delved into the brand’s journey, its innovative approach to repair services, and its vision for a more sustainable future. Onwards and upwards According to Teh, the decision to expand into Thailand was motivated by the immense potential he sees in the Thai market for their services. “Thailand has a vibrant tech-savvy population, coupled with a growing demand for reliable and trustworthy device repair services. We believe we can bridge the gap by providing Thai consumers high-quality repair services,” he told Inside Retail. He went on to say that Thailand’s iOS penetration was 32.72 per cent back in June 2023, according to data by Statcounter. “By prioritising genuine parts, quick turnarounds for repairs, and sustainable practices, we have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers,” he said. In addition to the traditional bricks-and-mortar repair offering, the company plans on introducing its latest software, Device Management and Device Check, to financial institutions and telecom operators in Thailand. The integration of Guard Genius, an in-house device protection plan, goes beyond traditional warranties and provides customers with peace of mind and financial security. Sandy AI, powers Guard Genius, and this was also developed in-house by its programmers. “By leveraging AI technology, we can enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and ensure that our services remain at the forefront of innovation,” he added. Teh said the technology enables the team to analyse device usage patterns, identify potential issues before they escalate, and tailor custom protection plans to meet each customer’s unique needs as well as fraudulent claims. Sustainability is key The company emphasises sustainability and reducing e-waste as its main goals, and Teh reiterated that sustainability is at the core of its business model, and is certainly more than just a tagline. “We are committed to reducing e-waste in every market we operate in, by extending the lifespan of smart devices, and its components and reducing the need for whole new devices,” he stressed. Teh said the company implements initiatives such as responsible recycling practices of hardware and electronic components, environmentally friendly disposal of e-waste, and promoting device repair culture over replacement. “By extending the lifespan of smart devices and minimising electronic waste, we’re contributing to a more sustainable future envisioned in UN’s SDG goals for all,” he noted. As part of the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 12, it ensures responsible recycling practices and environmentally friendly disposal of e-waste in all regions where it operates. “This includes partnering with certified recycling facilities, adhering to strict environmental standards, and educating consumers on the importance of recycling their electronic devices responsibly,” he pointed out. According to Teh, since its inception at the end of 2019, the company’s repair services have saved approximately 1551.117 tonnes of CO2 e-waste emissions and he expects this number to increase as the company expands its presence. Changing the narrative Teh said that consumers these days are bombarded with strong messages of “new is always better”, but he wants to change this perception and encourage people to adopt a repair culture. “Most smartphones these days are remarkably powerful and can last beyond one year, additionally some of these upgrades are not incremental. We want to advocate for the benefits of repairing smart devices and replacing faulty components with using genuine ones,” he elaborated. The company is putting talent development at the forefront of its operations, as its technicians undergo continuous training and development programs so that they can keep abreast with the latest repair techniques and technological advancements. “Our plans for Secondlifeasia includes further geographic expansion and enhancing our service offerings. We aim to reach more markets across the globe, bringing our sustainable repair solutions to consumers everywhere,” he concluded.