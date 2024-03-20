From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

store’s main focal point is a 19 Degree Aluminium Sculpture by pioneering perceptual artist Michael Murphy. Customers can recline in an art gallery-inspired circular seating area with a full-height digital display. “Not only is it our first flagship store in Asia-Pacific, but it’s also one of our most ground-breaking store concepts globally,” said Victor Sanz, creative director at Tumi. “We’ve taken the superior quality, design excellence, and technical innovation that defines Tumi and created a unique design. From the sculptural 3D facade to the upgraded materials, each carefully planned detail and element speaks to Tumi’s brand DNA.” The flagship’s exterior features more than 250 aluminium fins with hundreds of LED lights creating a three-dimensional effect. BA&SH opens a flagship at Marina Bay Sands Asian luxury brand distributor Bluebell Group and cult Parisian womenswear brand BA&SH have collaborated to open the company’s first flagship shop in Singapore, at Marina Bay Sands. “Singapore is not only the central hub of Southeast Asia but also a bridge between East and West. It is also an important step to expand the Asia-Pacific market segment,” said Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, co-founders of BA&SH. The Marina Bay Sands store embodies BA&SH’s Parisian flare, emphasising the essence of raw materials and delicate colours while bringing to mind Earth’s natural beauty with the use of clay, sand, and grey tones. The interior fit-out features wood, rope curtains as dividers, stoneware and ceramic wall sconces made in France along with Afghan artisans’ pillows, carpets, and hanging baskets. The founders say the design offers “warmth and charm,” transforming the store into a “home sweet home”. House of Birkenstock opens in Singapore German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock has opened the first House of Birkenstock in Asia – in Singapore, its eighth store in the city state. Housed in a Duxton shophouse, the store integrates local design aspects with aspects of its traditional German roots. Its entranceway features a traditional Chinese wooden signboard, handmade paper lanterns, and vintage tile installation. Other aspects are a six-metre-high Birkenstock feature wall and a contemporary Peranakan water feature. The store is the first in Southeast Asia to carry the Birkenstock 1774 collection and the brand says it plans to deliver new services in the future, such as personalisation and repairs, to deepen its relationship with local customers. Pizza 4P’s makes Japanese debut Vietnam-based artisan pizza business Pizza 4P’s has launched its first store in Japan, its second overseas market after Cambodia in 2021. Located in Tokyo, the store was created by the architectural firm Studio Dig and contains handcrafted tiling with an earthy vibe and soft-form furniture. Its lighting design and natural fibre cushions add a soothing accent, representing the concept of “Earth to People – Oneness.” Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Pizza 4P’s was launched in 2011 by Japanese couple Yosuke and Sanae Masuko, with a single location serving wood-fired gourmet pizzas. It immediately gained a cult following among expats and locals, and by the time private equity company Mekong Capital invested in 2018, it had grown to eight locations. Mekong Capital sold its stake in 2023 to an investment fund of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the chain now has 39 outlets. Supersports celebrates new concept in Thailand Central Retail’s Supersports division has launched a new retail store concept Supersports 3.0, at Central Westville shopping centre, complete with cutting-edge technologies to enhance the consumer experience. The store has 3D foot scanning by an AI system, which supports customers in testing shoes before purchase and providing accurate product recommendations. It also features 10,000 top-brand items spread across 1500sqm, catering to clients’ different lifestyles. “As a company, Supersports is committed to providing an extensive range of high-quality products and sporting equipment that caters to the diverse needs of our valued customers,” said Wiyada Buranapakorn, omnichannel customer director of CRC Sports Co. The structure of the store is arranged by category, providing an “advanced shopping experience” and allowing customers to easily find the things they require. The store is the largest for performance products within a 10km radius, with a diverse selection of well-known brands across running, golf, football, racket sports and other categories. Charles & Keith opens Omotesando boutique Charles & Keith has unveiled a new boutique in Japan’s Omotesando, its first to include a showroom space dedicated to press and stylists. The 185sqm store has a striking stainless steel fluted panel exterior that frames the store’s minimalist interior, where stone and porcelain tiles flow through the walls and flooring. The brand’s third-generation store concept features a cement finish sculpted to resemble warm limestone, and reflects “sophistication and simplicity” says the brand. Neutral carpeting and elegant curved chairs invite consumers to unwind and engage in a leisurely shopping experience, perusing the brand’s latest product ranges. The clean and modern aesthetics continue to the duplex unit’s second level, where the “By appointment only” showroom awaits. This story first appeared in the February 2024 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.