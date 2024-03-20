IR ProStore design

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

By Tong Van
Tumi unveils Asia Pacific flagship in Tokyo  Located in Omotesando, a major luxury fashion destination in Japan’s capital Tokyo, the Tumi concept store is inspired by the brand’s famed 19 Degree collection and is billed as the first of its type globally.  The ground-floor Tumi Asia-Pacific flagship store spans more than 186sqm and features a range of artistic design elements, inspired by Tumi’s 19 Degree collection which includes an aluminium backpack.  The storeR

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now