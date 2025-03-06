SectorsShopping centres & malls

Expanded Fashion Spree to open in third quarter

expanded fashion spree graphic
The expanded Fashion Spree is on track to open in the third quarter. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

The expanded Fashion Spree is on track to open in the third quarter, introducing more stores including Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren’s sole southwest Sydney outlets.

The ongoing construction of the shopping centre will increase its gross lettable area from 10,500sqm to over 15,000sqm.

“The latest round of tenants reinforces Fashion Spree’s position as one of Sydney’s top retail precincts,” said Chris Quirk, leasing agent at CQ Leasing.

“We’re seeing strong demand from both local and international brands, with many drawn to the unique retail concept and architectural vision.”

More than 14 new stores are joining the precinct including fashion brands Nike, Gant, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, and indoor soft play centre and cafe Vitaland Playland.

Fashion Spree will have 1000kw of solar power, with its The Grove site working towards net-zero by 2035.

