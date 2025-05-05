ACCC approves mandatory regulation over toppling furniture

Mandatory regulations for furniture suppliers and safety warnings for consumers have been drafted by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in a move to reduce accidents and injuries caused by toppling furniture.

The new requirements include attaching permanent warning labels, information on anchoring products in manuals and assembly instructions, and providing warnings to consumers in furniture stores and online.

The guidelines apply to chests of drawers, wardrobes, bookcases, hall tables, display cabinets, buffets, and sideboards with a height of 686 mm, as well as all entertainment units, allowing suppliers a 12-month transition period of implementation.

“Suppliers face serious penalties for non-compliance, with penalties up to $50 million for businesses and $2.5 million for individuals,” said Catriona Lowe, ACCC’s deputy chair.

As part of the customers’ injuries, especially those of children and elderly people, ACCC has provided consumer advice and supplier guidance on complying with the mandatory standard.

“Suppliers must meet these requirements, and the ACCC will be working with state-based consumer agencies to monitor compliance and take enforcement action if appropriate.”