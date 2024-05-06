BusinessFood & beverage

Endeavour Group’s retail sales increase 2.4 per cent

By Celene Ignacio

Dan Murphy’s parent Endeavour Group saw retail sales increase 2.4 per cent year over year to $2.41 billion during the first quarter.

Despite both of its retail chains – BWS and Dan Murphy’s – falling flat on a comparable store basis, the MyDan’s membership program added more than 175,000 new members and achieved a record peak scan rate of 84 per cent from its 5.4 million active members.

Online retail sales rose 8.4 per cent, attributed to strong online growth from Dan Murphy’s and BWS where sales via immediate delivery partners drove growth.

The company noted that Dan Murphy’s app is increasingly becoming the preferred channel for online orders.

During the period, Endeavour opened two new Dan Murphy’s stores and relocated one; and opened two BWS stores but closed five. The company expects to add about 10 net new stores in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, hotel sales rose 1.5 per cent to $487 million during the first quarter.

Endeavour noted it is tightly managing its costs of doing business amid persistent inflationary pressures.

