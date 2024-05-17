A day in the life of Rebecca Vallance-Gasan: “I am hyper-organised”

nside Retail: What inspired you to start the brand? How has it evolved since then? Rebecca Vallance Gasan: It’s really all I ever wanted to do. I had always dreamt of building an international brand, and when the timing was right, I finally took the leap. I launched and established Rebecca Vallance in London in 2011, before returning home to Sydney to continue our expansion. IR: What does a typical day in the life of Rebecca Vallance-Gasan look like? RVG: I wake up and start my day between 4 am and 4:30 am with emails and calls with our overseas teams. From 6 am to 8 am, I wake my two sons up, breakfast and get them ready for school. I get to the office at around 9 am to 9:30 am and spend the first few hours with the design team working on the collections, future designs and fabrications. From 2 pm to 4 pm, I meet with the various teams across the afternoon including production, marketing, digital, finance and PR — to see how everything is going. At least three times a week I work out with a trainer at around 5 pm, It’s a moment for myself where I can switch off. After that, at 6 pm, I have meetings with the UK sales agents and PR teams. From 7 pm to 8 pm, I put my boys to bed and jump back on calls with the UK team, before a glass of wine with my husband. IR: What does your work environment look like? RVG: Super neat, tidy and with nothing on it aside from a computer, sketchbook and mobile. IR: Do you have any favourite apps or tools you use to manage your time? RVG: I schedule my calendar meticulously and rely on this when travelling internationally. If it’s not in my calendar, it doesn’t happen. IR: Do you have any work “hacks” or productivity tips and tricks? RVG: I am hyper-organised and work off lists that I tick off in my notebook – yes, I still have a notebook, I’m old school like that. IR: What’s your approach to in-person, remote or hybrid working? RVG: I much prefer in-person – I feel that you can tell a lot about a person by their body language and tone. With hybrid working, I like the team to have the flexibility to work from the office and from home. We have set days where I like everyone to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and then the team have the flexibility to work from home on the other days. IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced? RVG: Spending time with family and friends is what I love, and it helps keep me balanced. I also love travelling. IR: What is the best career advice you’ve received and what would yours be? RVG: Follow your gut. IR: What are some challenges you’ve faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? RVG: Covid-19 was obviously a key challenge, as my business changed dramatically overnight. I’m proud that we were able to fight through it and flourish afterwards. IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? RVG: Working with Qantas along with winning ‘Designer of the Year’ at the Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards – that was truly incredible. IR: What do you love about your job? RVG: I love the people. I get to work with so many amazing people who are experts in their field and live across the globe. But what I love the most is working with our head office team in Sydney. A lot of the head office team have been with the brand for a very long time – 10 years or more. Going on this journey with such incredible people has made the ride even more enjoyable.