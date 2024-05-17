CareersLuxury

A day in the life of Rebecca Vallance-Gasan: “I am hyper-organised”

Rebecca Vallance-Gasan, founder and creative director, Rebecca Vallance
By Tamera Francis
Australian fashion label Rebecca Vallance recently celebrated its first decade in business with the opening of a brand-new Sydney flagship boutique.  Inside Retail spoke to the designer behind the brand, Rebecca Vallance-Gasan, about starting her day at 4 am, a must for someone running a global fashion empire. The plan is to reach 20 stores globally within the next few years, with a focus on strategic growth across both the direct-to-consumer business and international wholesale. Inside Ret

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now