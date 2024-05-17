BusinessSustainability

Ikea to build national infrastructure network for EV deliveries

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Ikea will invest $4.5 million to build an electric charging infrastructure for its delivery partner fleet nationwide this year.

The homewares retailer has tapped Jet Charge to install electric charging and energy management systems for six vehicles at each of the 10 Ikea stores in the country.

The infrastructure will also enable low-cost charging of 28 vehicles at its central distribution centre warehouse in Sydney’s Marsden Park.

The AC and DC chargers will have a capacity of 22kW and 20kW for overnight charging, and 75kW and 150kW for fast charging, and will come with the Jet Charge Core energy management system for control at the site.

“By investing in a national network of dedicated chargers for electric trucks and vans at all Ikea sites, we are providing access to electric charging at the point of fulfilment where orders are being picked up,” said Alexandra Kelly, Ikea Australia zero-emissions delivery lead.

“Ikea trucks and vans need to be fully charged and ready to make deliveries without fail. With over a decade of expertise in EV charging conceptual design, energy management, and advanced technological integration, Jet Charge is committed to ensuring that all Ikea sites are not only safe but also resilient,” said Tim Washington, Jet Charge CEO.

