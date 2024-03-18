BusinessCustomer

Porsche’s CEO for Apac explains the vision behind its new retail concept

By Anil Prabha
In the heart of Singapore’s downtown district, a beacon of automotive innovation has emerged, promising to redefine the customer experience in the luxury car market.  With the unveiling of Porsche Studio Singapore, a collaboration between Porsche Asia Pacific and Eurokars Group, automotive enthusiasts and brand aficionados alike are being treated to an immersive journey into the world of Porsche like never before. Spanning two meticulously designed floors within the prestigious Guoco

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now