Porsche’s CEO for Apac explains the vision behind its new retail concept

Guoco Midtown mixed development, Porsche Studio Singapore stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to elevating customer experiences. At the helm of this groundbreaking venture is Hannes Ruoff, chief executive officer of Porsche Asia Pacific, whose vision for a customer-centric approach has manifested in every aspect of the Studio’s design and offerings. Collaborating closely with Porsche AG and regional teams, Ruoff has spearheaded the creation of a space that transcends traditional automotive retail, fostering dynamic interactions and forging lasting connections with customers and fans. From immersive product presentations to exclusive lifestyle offerings and community-centric events, Porsche Studio Singapore sets a new benchmark for automotive retail, inviting visitors to embark on a journey of discovery and inspiration. The vision According to Ruoff, elevated customer experiences are at the forefront of Porsche Studio Singapore, and it’s all about introducing a new and innovative approach to automotive retail in Singapore. “In line with Porsche’s global Studio concept, Porsche Studio Singapore showcases a warm and welcoming urban retail format in the heart of downtown Singapore, bringing the brand closer to customers and fans,” he told Inside Retail. He went on to say that by seamlessly blending automotive excellence with lifestyle offerings, such as Singapore’s first-ever Cafe Carrera by Baker & Cook, the idea was to create an open and inclusive home for the local and regional Porsche community, while also making the overall brand experience more immersive. “Furthermore, Singapore has firmly established itself as a hub of innovation. Not just in the rapidly growing ASEAN region, which is an area of focus for Porsche, but also globally as East meets West here. We see this as the ideal location to launch this concept due to fit with the ethos of Singapore, as well as Porsche’s strategic direction,” he added. The highlights Among the highlights of Porsche Studio are Cafe Carrera, a world-first concept, that offers an inviting array of delectable items, all while being surrounded by the allure of iconic Porsche automobiles. The studio also has unique Singaporean touches, such as ‘breeze block’ design motifs inspired by local architecture, and bamboo-inspired veneers garnished across selected areas. It also has a built-in car lift, which can be decorated for brand campaigns. In March, a concept car called the Porsche Vision ‘Renndienst’ will be shown on Level 1, and an art car from French-Vietnamese artist Cyril Kongo will feature on Level 2. There is also a concept store and library area that doubles up as a coworking space and Porsche’s ‘Exclusive Manufaktur’, a space where customers can create their dream car at the customisation counter with hundreds of paint samples and exclusive leather options. Why Singapore? According to Ruoff, Singapore is renowned for its innovative spirit and entrepreneurial attitude, making it the perfect location for this enhanced Porsche Studio. “As the nation is also the confluence of East and West, we have integrated features that celebrate this, with Singapore-specific lifestyle collections and design features in perfect harmony with our German heritage,” he said. As the first of its kind in the Porsche world, the studio has also hosted regional and global events, for example, during the World Premiere of the new all-electric Macan, and more to come. “In an era characterised by rapid change, we strive to innovate continuously while staying true to our roots. As we test new ideas for the future of retail design, we focus on creating unique and memorable customer experiences by embracing emerging trends, leveraging technology, and reimagining retail concepts,” he noted. Interestingly, the studio has integrated a delivery experience like no other. Six floors above the studio, the Porsche Asia Pacific and Porsche Singapore offices feature two exclusive delivery bays – giving customers the most ‘elevated’ delivery experience. “Overlooking the backdrop of the Marina Bay area, this brings amazing theatricality to the traditional delivery experience, creating a pitch-black ‘reveal moment’ and a dazzling light show for any would-be Porsche owner before handing over the keys,” he pointed out. Final thoughts According to Ruoff, the studio has already become a home for Porsche’s fans in Singapore and beyond. “With its welcoming environment and unique features, we have been able to form deeper and more personal bonds with our community, and upcoming events aim to tap into this even further,” he said. He added that the space will continue to evolve with new features going forward, including digital tools for personalised customer interactions, enhancing online and mobile platforms for seamless shopping experiences, and experimenting with emerging technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality. “We also recognise the importance of adaptability and flexibility in responding to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics and remain open to updating product offerings, refreshing store designs, and embracing new retail formats to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers,” he concluded.