Myer appoints new leaders amid business merger and restructure

Myer has made a raft of leadership changes following its merger with the apparel brands business of Premier Retail.

Kathy Karabatsas, formerly of David Jones, has succeeded Matt Jackman as CFO, effective March 14.

The department store chain appointed Megan Collins as chief people officer, effective April 28, while promoting Belinda Slifkas from GM of menswear, childrenswear, and home and entertainment to chief merchandise officer.

The new appointments come after designating Mark Medwell as chief information officer last month and Darren Wedding as chief supply chain officer earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Myer has yet to appoint a chief product officer, a newly created role that will assume responsibility for Myer Exclusive Brands and private label brands Sass & Bride, Marcs, and David Lawrence.

Myer plans to transition the three private label brands to its Myer Exclusive Brands portfolio to boost efficiencies.

The plan will include streamlining operations of the three brands and absorbing support office functions within the expanded Myer Group.

“These leadership changes materially enhance our capability to drive the next phase of growth for the expanded Myer Group,” said Olivia Wirth, Myer executive chair.

“The new appointments bring world-class expertise in multi-brands and department store environments and a track record of financial, retail and supply chain success to the Myer Group.”