BP de Silva’s Shanya Amarasuriya on heritage and the Dempsey flagship

its Dempsey Road flagship and launched its first high jewellery collection. Amarasuriya spoke to Inside Retail about translating heritage into contemporary design, the role of the physical boutique and the opportunity she sees for independent houses in their home market. Inside Retail: What first drew you to the world of jewellery? Was there a particular person, memory or experience that sparked your fascination? Shanya Amarasuriya: My father was certainly an early influence. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of visiting his workshop and seeing designs come to life. It excited me from a young age to watch something that began in someone’s imagination take shape in a craftsperson’s hands, becoming a jewel you could hold and wear. Another turning point came when I began shadowing a colleague as she served our customers. Listening to their conversations and hearing their ideas, I discovered how much human connection was woven into our work. I realised we could bring together an extraordinary creation of nature with the imagination and skill of human hands to make something deeply meaningful to another person. Being trusted to keep safe someone’s precious story is where my love for jewellery truly took root. IR: To start, could you tell us a little about your role as creative director at BP de Silva and how your personal creative perspective shapes the house today? SA: My role begins with our gemstones and design. Sourcing exceptional, distinctive stones is an important part of our heritage and something our clients have come to love us for. Alongside sourcing, design is where I feel most in my element and spend a large part of my time. Our rare gemstones are often my muses, their colours, cuts and individual character suggesting the forms a jewel might take. I’m also drawn to the stories within our heritage, the emotion of colour and the way proportion can bring a design into balance. My role is to bring those instincts into a coherent visual identity for BP de Silva. That perspective also extends to how we photograph our jewels and tell our stories. One day, I would love to take a more hands-on role in directing a shoot or film, from its initial concept through to the final image. Balancing my responsibilities across several companies means there is still more I hope to explore creatively, but I’m fortunate to have wonderful colleagues in brand and communications. We share a strong aesthetic understanding, which makes the process collaborative and rewarding. IR: When you approach a new collection, where do you typically begin? SA: I find inspiration often arrives in the most ordinary moments, whether it’s a conversation or a familiar building seen afresh when the light catches it just so. It might be the shape of a pendant lamp above a restaurant table or a lyric heard for the first time. I like to leave room for those discoveries, to be curious, to notice and to let something stay with me before knowing quite where it might lead. Turning that inspiration into a jewel is a more intentional process. I ask myself what moved me and how I might give it form. With our first high jewellery collection, for example, I wanted to capture something of my grandmother’s character. Pairing a strong geometric structure with the softness of pink morganite became a way of expressing her strength and gentleness. At other times, a gemstone is the muse, its colour, cut and character suggesting a direction. From there, the process is one of continual refinement: adjusting proportions, working through construction, exploring movement and considering how the jewel rests against the body. IR: BP de Silva has a long heritage in Singapore. How do you interpret that legacy through a contemporary design lens without simply looking to the past? SA: For me, carrying our heritage forward means understanding what is timeless in our character as a brand and finding ways to express it that belong to the present. That informs everything from the jewels we create to the spaces in which we welcome people and the relationships behind our work. Sometimes, the connection is tangible. Our High Street collection pays homage to our first home as a jeweller. We drew from its architecture to create a Peranakan-inspired lattice, centred on a romantic old mine-cut diamond. I love how a detail once belonging to a building can find a fresh expression in a jewel, carrying a quiet echo of where we began while feeling entirely natural to wear today. Other qualities are less visible, but just as much a part of our heritage. Human connection has always been at the heart of BP de Silva, and our Dempsey flagship was an opportunity to give that a physical expression. I wanted warmth, intimacy and room for unhurried conversation: time to understand someone’s taste, what draws them to a particular stone and what an occasion means to them. Natural light was essential, recalling visits to gem merchants’ homes in Sri Lanka, where we would sit on their balconies to appreciate the stones. Bringing that experience into our boutique felt like a way of sharing something personal about how we discover and enjoy gemstones ourselves. Ultimately, I see heritage as a responsibility to keep earning the trust we have inherited. It gives us knowledge and experience to draw upon, while leaving room to contribute something of our own. I hope people feel both when they wear our jewellery: the assurance of a house that cares, and the wonder of discovering a jewel that feels entirely their own. IR: Singapore has a long-standing reputation as a regional luxury hub. What opportunities do you see for BP de Silva in its home market today? SA: I see an opportunity for people to discover more of the creativity and craft that originate here, whether through BP de Silva or other independent houses. Singapore brings so many cultures, influences and perspectives into close conversation, creating fertile ground for a distinctive design language. For us, the opportunity lies in sharing what we care most about: exceptional gemstones, refined craftsmanship and thoughtful design. As an independent house, we can give each our personal attention, from choosing an individual stone to refining how a jewel feels when worn. There is a closeness between the people who imagine a piece, those who make it and the person who eventually wears it. There is something deeply rewarding about discovering a house whose sensibility feels close to your own, where you are known personally and can build a relationship over time. To offer that kind of intimacy here, in the bustling city where our story began, feels especially meaningful. It is something I hope we will always preserve. IR: How important is the physical retail experience in communicating the brand’s identity? What should customers feel or discover when they encounter BP de Silva in person? SA: Jewellery is such a personal, tactile pleasure, particularly when it is set with natural gemstones. Seeing a stone in natural light allows you to appreciate the subtleties of its colour and character, just as we do when selecting it. Natural light was something I cared about from the very beginning. On sourcing trips to Sri Lanka, I would visit gem merchants in their homes and spend time looking at stones on their balconies or verandas. There was something lovely about the familial warmth of those visits, the conversations and the unhurried discovery. I wanted to bring a little of that feeling into our own space. I also hope people feel a sense of wonder at the sapphires, both the breadth of their colours and the quality of each stone. The journey behind a collection like this isn’t always apparent. Bringing together such a selection of unheated sapphires takes years of searching, patience, luck and a discerning eye. Seeing them together offers a glimpse of what makes that pursuit so worthwhile. Above all, I hope people feel welcome, at ease and open to possibility. They can have tea, try things on, ask questions and follow their curiosity. Perhaps a colour surprises them, an unexpected pairing sparks their imagination, or they begin dreaming of a jewel of their own. Whether they come for a particular piece or simply to look, I’d like them to leave with a little joy, a discovery of their own and every reason to return. IR: Is there a creative idea you’ve been carrying around for years that you haven’t yet found the right opportunity to explore? SA: My design sketchbooks are filled with ideas and concepts I revisit from time to time. Some have been tucked away for years, and every so often, the stars align, and one feels ready to come to life. Three come to mind at the moment: An unexpected material, an entirely new lifestyle line and a collaboration I’ve long dreamt of. Part of the pleasure is finding the right people and allowing each idea to unfold with care, in its own time. Until then, I think a little mystery is part of the charm.