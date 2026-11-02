CareersFashion & accessories

BP de Silva’s Shanya Amarasuriya on heritage and the Dempsey flagship

BP de Silva Deco Pop
Under Amarasuriya, the house returned to standalone retail in 2022. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Singapore has no shortage of places to buy a sapphire. The large European houses have flagships across the country. BP de Silva, a family-owned jeweller founded on High Street in 1872, is competing on a different footing: Rare stones and a one-store retail model built around personal relationships. That approach is largely shaped by Shanya Amarasuriya, the fifth-generation creative director who leads sourcing and design. Under Amarasuriya, the house returned to standalone retail in 2022 with its

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