BusinessStore design

Inside Merrell’s Melbourne flagship and its multibrand retail ambitions

The store introduces brands Gramicci, Pyra and P.A.M. alongside Merrell’s own products.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Merrell is testing a new multibrand retail format at its first Asia-Pacific flagship in Melbourne, bringing performance outdoor footwear together with a growing lifestyle offer. Located at Emporium Melbourne, the store introduces brands Gramicci, Pyra and P.A.M. alongside Merrell’s own products. The more than 400 square-metre space combines the brand’s Hike, Trail, Hydro and Lifestyle categories with immersive design, creating a showcase with potential implications for its wider Australian b

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