Why government-owned supermarkets could shake up Australian grocery

quite pass the pub test with the average punter. So when an Australian Greens party think-tank proposed a chain of government-owned supermarkets, plenty of Australians were cheering them on, and they wouldn’t have been the only ones. Suppliers have long argued that major supermarkets use their market power to squeeze profit margins, forcing producers to sell goods at unsustainably low prices. While the idea might present unwelcome competition for the supermarket duopoly, the prospect of a supermarket that runs at cost and sells essentials at a 30 per cent discount is pretty attractive to everyday Australians. And for suppliers facing intense commercial pressure, coupled with the expectation to spend big on brand and marketing to support on-shelf presence, a supermarket chain that doesn’t make such demands sounds pretty appealing. But if we’re going to shake up the Australian supermarket sector and add a government-owned player to the mix, why not take the opportunity to fix all the things that are wrong with supermarkets today? Here are a few thoughts. A better deal for Aussie suppliers Big brands are the big winners on the shelf at Coles and Woollies. Their deep pockets mean the best shelf placement, the most shelf space and a healthy presence on supermarket media from in-store to online and every touchpoint in between. Eye level is buy level, and the big brands are the ones staring back at you when you wander down the aisle. A publicly owned chain could offer a fairer shelf where local and seasonal produce gets visibility without having to pay for it. That means more Australian and local product in front of shoppers, higher on the shelf, and, ultimately, in Australian stomachs. And what about suppliers that have no interest in investing in brand? Why not stock unbranded bulk supplies, co-op style, in reusable packaging? That’s an idea that leads neatly into the next point. Going plastic-free Kudos to Aussie supermarkets for ditching the ocean-clogging plastic bag back in 2018. Shame the fruit and veggie aisle is still riddled with the stuff. Not to mention the disappointing implosion of the soft plastics recycling scheme, REDcycle. And then there’s the plastic-heavy trend of pre-packaging everything from celery to deli meats. A government-run supermarket business could make the bold step of doing away with plastic altogether. With the plan coming from the environment-focused Greens party, it’s not too much of a leap to factor in a greater focus on the environmental impact of the way we shop. Go hyper-local Shopping local was a trend that got massive traction during Covid when Australians were confined to their homes and neighbourhoods. Government-owned grocers could embrace small Aussie businesses and make a point of stocking local suppliers. This would have the benefit of reducing food miles and transport costs while boosting the local economy, a win all around. Granted, the Greens plan is unlikely to be legislated in its current form. But it moves the debate. A smaller hybrid – a public or co-operative discount chain, backed by a divestiture power that is threatened more than used – would capture much of the competitive benefit at a fraction of the risk. It’s already happening in New York with Mayor Zohran Mamdani implementing a modest plan of five stores, one per borough, with the first due in late 2027. For the majors, the lesson from New York is how quickly the public option has gone from fringe idea to funded programme. Grocery pricing is now a political product, and retailers should plan accordingly. It’s worth noting that a third of the grocery market sits outside the big duopoly. New entrants bring alternative models to market which often sit behind subscriptions or have compelling value propositions focused on quality produce, international specificities or cost. On their own, they each have had minimal impact on competitiveness, but a new entrant of the scale proposed by the Greens, or a variation thereof, could have the scale to meaningfully disrupt the industry. For suppliers, such a plan offers a glimmer of hope in the seemingly unstoppable force of the supermarket duopoly. And for all of us consumers, there’s no denying the merits of a quick stop at the shops that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Nelson Decorrado is the group planning director at media agency Hatched.