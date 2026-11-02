BusinessSustainability

Why government-owned supermarkets could shake up Australian grocery

Coles York Street Sydney.
A public alternative to the supermarket giants.
By Nelson Decorrado
Last night, I popped into my local supermarket and grabbed two litres of milk, a loaf of bread, some yoghurt and a roast chook. Total cost: $26.50. A couple of years ago, the same basket would have been less than $20. Alongside rising interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis rages on and is nowhere more visible than at the supermarket checkout. In this climate, a supermarket duopoly controlling two-thirds of the market with some of the highest supermarket profit margins globally doesn’t quite

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