BusinessOnline marketplaces

Designerex appoints administrator, citing tech dispute

designerex website
Peer-to-peer dress sharing platform Designerex has entered administration, citing a dispute with a technology provider. (Source: Designerex)
By Celene Ignacio

Peer-to-peer dress-sharing platform Designerex has entered administration, citing a dispute with a technology provider.

An Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) filing showed that Liam Thomas Bailey from O’Brien Palmer has been appointed as administrator.

The document lists Costa Koulis and Kirsten Lee Kore as directors.

Designerex said that the move will allow it to reassess its position and minimise further disruption. It has also paused bookings as it undergoes the transition.

“The company is working towards any remaining dress supplier payouts and customer refunds to be paid in full,” said the company.

Founded in 2016, Designerex has been described as the Airbnb of fashion rental, allowing customers to create accounts and list items for rent directly from the online checkout pages of participating brands.

Back in 2022, it received a cash injection from PixelForce, the company behind Kayla Itsines’ Sweat app, in exchange for an equity stake.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Australian Fashion Council names new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Love, Bonito CEO talks rebranding and subverting stereotypes about Asian women

Anil Prabha
Supply chain IR Pro

The new TikTok challenge waging war on the major supermarkets’ pricing

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay