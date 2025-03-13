Designerex appoints administrator, citing tech dispute

Peer-to-peer dress-sharing platform Designerex has entered administration, citing a dispute with a technology provider.

An Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) filing showed that Liam Thomas Bailey from O’Brien Palmer has been appointed as administrator.

The document lists Costa Koulis and Kirsten Lee Kore as directors.

Designerex said that the move will allow it to reassess its position and minimise further disruption. It has also paused bookings as it undergoes the transition.

“The company is working towards any remaining dress supplier payouts and customer refunds to be paid in full,” said the company.

Founded in 2016, Designerex has been described as the Airbnb of fashion rental, allowing customers to create accounts and list items for rent directly from the online checkout pages of participating brands.

Back in 2022, it received a cash injection from PixelForce, the company behind Kayla Itsines’ Sweat app, in exchange for an equity stake.