BusinessFinancial

Services and the mid-market: Takashimaya’s post-tourism plan

the exterior of a takashimaya department store in japan
Takashimaya’s latest results reveal a divide between its metro-area stores and regional outlets.
By Michael Baker
On April 17, Takashimaya, Japan’s upscale department store company, released the results for its fiscal year ending February 28. Along with those, it evaluated progress against its own medium-term goals and provided forecasts for investors. The news was OK, but in the rearview mirror, some segments of the business were clearly coming off the boil and becoming a concern for investors. Indeed, the company beat its own previous highs for profit, and operating revenues increased by 8.5 per cent fr

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay