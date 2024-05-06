Miele opens new Canberra Experience Centre

Miele, the German high-end domestic appliance and commercial equipment maker, has opened an experiential retail space at Canberra Centre.

“Our new Canberra Experience Centre is a prime example of how we’re continuing to redefine the customer experience beyond their expectations and to inspire a home of possibilities,” said Yves Dalcourt, MD for Miele ANZ.

“We’re dedicated to providing excellent products and customer satisfaction. So, when customers step into our experience centre, they’ll see firsthand how our latest innovations can make life easier for them.”

Visitors to the store can see live demonstrations and have the chance to win appliance giveaways during the first two weeks of opening.

The Miele experience centre will be open seven days a week, in line with normal retail trading hours.

Meanwhile, Miele has named Lisa Saunders as ANZ marketing director.