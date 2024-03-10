BusinessHealth & beauty

Will Harry’s reported IPO be different from other popular retail brands?

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
According to a report by Reuters on March 7, US-based consumer packaged goods (CPG) company Harry’s Inc has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the help of major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Wells Fargo. The company launched its namesake men’s grooming brand in 2013 with a subscription-only online model and differentiated product offering. By making its five-blade razors in a legacy German razor factory, which the founders had

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now