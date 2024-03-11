BusinessLuxury

DFS and Douyin join forces to transform luxury retail in China

By Anil Prabha
DFS Group, the world’s foremost luxury travel retailer, and Douyin Life Service, China’s leading short-video platform, have forged an unprecedented alliance, heralding a new era of shopping experiences tailored to Chinese travellers. The collaboration, which launched with a groundbreaking livestream event showcasing an array of beauty products, brings a pioneering “phygital” shopping model to the discerning Chinese customer.  Blending the realms of physical and digit

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now