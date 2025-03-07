AliExpress emerges as Australia’s most downloaded shopping app

AliExpress has become Australia’s most downloaded shopping app, surpassing Amazon, as shoppers become more budget-conscious amid rising cost of living.

“Australians are seeking smarter ways to shop, and AliExpress is delivering on that demand with faster delivery, exclusive app deals, and an unmatched variety of products,” said Alfy Zhang, country manager of AliExpress Australia and New Zealand.

“Our dedication to streamlining logistics, delivering cross-border orders in just five to nine days and local metro orders in one to three days, along with exclusive in-app deals, has made us the top shopping destination for millions of Australians.”

Meanwhile, AliExpress is holding its 3.28 Mega Sale, where shoppers will have the chance to win exclusive prizes through ‘Shake and Win’, a trip to Bali, discounts, app-only offers, and flash deals.

Last year, AliExpress faced a fine of US$1.37 million for leaking the personal information of South Korean customers to about 180,000 overseas sellers without informing them.