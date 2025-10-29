Demand for refurbished devices lifts Harris Tech Q1 sales

Harris Tech has reported a 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in sales revenue to $3.8 million for the first quarter, driven by growing demand for refurbished devices.

The company said its refurbished technology division continues to outperform expectations, with monthly sales exceeding $500,000 in both July and September.

As of September 30, Harris Technology held $2.8 million in inventory, down slightly from $3.1 million at the end of June, following $3.3 million in purchases during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company entered the Apple refurbishment market, a segment it said previously had limited exposure to.

Refurbished Apple products will soon be listed across Harris Tech’s authorised online marketplaces and its own retail platforms.

“As we have adapted to changes in consumer trends, refurbished tech product sales have been the fastest-growing segment across the company and show no signs of slowing down,” said Harris Tech CEO Garrison Huang.

“With this sales growth and increased resources, it has been pleasing to strengthen existing supplier relationships while leveraging our buying power to secure more supply, which now also includes a broad range of Apple products.”