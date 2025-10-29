Canton Fair phase II wraps up, offering key insights into product trends

The second phase of the 138th Canton Fair, themed ‘Quality Home Life’, has drawn to a close.

More than 10,000 exhibitors welcomed nearly 240,000 overseas buyers from 223 countries and regions, a 6.8 per cent increase over the previous edition.

Beyond the scale, the fair showcased how Chinese suppliers are increasingly prioritising design, sustainability and innovation, giving global buyers a direct channel to source products.

New launches accounted for 24.6 per cent of exhibits, while green or low-carbon products made up 26.3 per cent. Items featuring independent intellectual property reached 22.8 per cent.

Spanning gifts, furniture, household items, building materials and outdoor living solutions, this phase highlighted a clear shift toward consumer-focused, tech-driven and eco-friendly products, with standout examples in each category capturing buyers’ attention.

A high-permeability artificial turf addressed the common problem of water pooling in outdoor areas, offering a practical solution for homes and commercial spaces in variable climates.

A transparent tent merged architecture with nature, suited to outdoor weddings or hospitality events.

Other notable innovations included water-efficient, low-noise showerheads and outdoor-ready wood-plastic composite flooring.

Products designed for wellness were also showcased. An underwater treadmill combined buoyancy and water resistance to reduce knee strain while providing high-intensity aerobic training, bridging rehabilitation and fitness for those with mobility challenges.

As the second phase concluded, it offered more than a snapshot of current trends; it also provided a window into how China’s manufacturing sector is evolving to meet changing consumer needs.

The 138th Canton Fair runs from October 15 to November 4. The third phase is set to open soon, showcasing health products, pet supplies, clothing, office products and more.