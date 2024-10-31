Moncler Group’s revenue up despite macroeconomic challenges

Moncler Group‘s revenue increased in the first nine months of the fiscal year despite macroeconomic challenges.

The group’s revenue rose 3 per cent to €1.87 billion as Moncler revenue grew 5 per cent to €1.57 billion (US$2.03 billion) and Stone Island’s revenue fell 6 per cent to €292.4 million.

Moncler’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales jumped 9 per cent to €1.26 billion, but its wholesale sales declined 9 per cent to €313.2 million.

Similarly, Stone Island’s DTC sales climbed 26 per cent to €135.7 million but its wholesale sales plunged 22 per cent to €156.7 milion.

“Our industry is facing a period of continuous volatility, characterised by a more difficult global macroeconomic context, which has been impacting consumer confidence in several markets,” said Remo Ruffini, Moncler chairman and CEO.

As we head into the final part of the year with a number of exciting initiatives planned for both Moncler and Stone Island, we remain committed to our brand-first, long-term oriented strategy, which I believe will position us well to navigate these challenging times.”